Minister for Religious Affairs meets Saudi ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Senator Talha Mahmood soon after assuming charge of Ministry of Religious Affairs Interfaith Harmony met the Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and discussed with him affairs relating to Haj and Road to Makkah to facilitate intending pilgrims and other matters.

Saudi ambassador on the occasion said that an exclusive terminal at Islamabad Airport would be handed over Saudi authorities on April 25 for Road to Makkah project where all the facilities like immigration and luggage inspection would be carried out. They also discussed possibility of extending facility of Road to Makkah at other international airports of the country.

Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki congratulated Senator Talha over assuming charge of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and assured him that the Saudi government would provide every possible facilities to Pakistani pilgrims.

Senator Talha said that Saudi Arabia is brotherly Muslim country and a trustworthy friend of Pakistan and relations between two countries have been strengthening with the passage of time.

Earlier, Senator Talha assumed his charge at the Ministry of Religious Affairs. He along with additional secretary and other officials of the Ministry offered Fateha for departed soul of his predecessor Mufti Abdus Shakoor and lauded his services. He was also given a briefing on working of the ministry with particular reference to Haj relating matters.