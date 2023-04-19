Hindutva leaders’ blasphemous remarks unacceptable: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman and Secretary General International Tazeem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said the blasphemous words by Indian extremists and terrorists Hindutva leaders to attack Harmain Al-Sharifain and Baitullah are unacceptable.

“Every year during the month of Ramazan, Masjid-e-Al-Aqsa is being desecrated and mosques are closed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) by Indian and Israeli forces,” he said while talking with the media here on Tuesday.

PUC chairman and Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that India is currently under the rule of an extremist and terrorist group that has destroyed the lives of minorities in India.

He said the extremists and terrorists Hindutva leaders of India are using blasphemy against the Muslims and about Muslim's holy places, which is unacceptable, and the Muslim Ummah is quite disturbed over blasphemous words of Hindutva leaders.

Tahir Ashrafi viewed that Indian terrorists and extremists have threatened to attack Makkah and Baitullah, which has made the Muslim Ummah anxious, the life, honour and dignity of every Muslim is sacrificed on the honour of Harmain Al-Sharifain.

PUC chairman Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that Pakistan welcomes every effort for the cause of unity and for the stability of the Muslim Ummah. “Palestine and Kashmir are the burning issues of the Muslim Ummah,” he said.

Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that China has played very imperative role in restoring relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, if China plays a role in the issue of Israel-Palestine, it should be supported and endorsed. “The solution to the issue of Palestine will only be accepted, if it had been accepted by the people of Palestine,” he said.

He said Saudi Arabia has given very good and positive news to the Ummah in the month of Ramazan, and the visit of the foreign minister of Saudi Arabia to Syria shows positive progress towards the improvement of the situation in the region. He said that Pakistan welcomes every effort for the unity and stability of the Muslim Ummah.

The PUC chairman said the restoration of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia is a great news for the Muslim Ummah, and the leadership of Saudi Arabia, especially Muhammad bin Salman's leading role is becoming the cause of the Ummah's unity and stability. “Following the restoration of relations between Qatar and Bahrain, the closeness of the UAE and Qatar will also help in solving the problems of the region,” he said.

Tahir Ashrafi said in response to a question that Saudi Arabia's positive role on the issue of Syria will stop the bloodshed of Muslims, the restoration of Yemeni government's relations with the Houthis and the visit of the Saudi foreign minister to Syria are good and positive news. “It is hoped that peace situation in Iraq, Syria and Yemen will get better and better following these developments,” he said.