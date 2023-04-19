ACE starts probe in corruption case

LAHORE: On the issue of building a quarantine centre during the corona epidemic at Expo Centre Lahore, the Anti-corruption Establishment Punjab has started an investigation into corruption of crores of rupees. PTI leader Yasmin Rashid will be summoned in the case. The ACE also sought records from the Health Department.
