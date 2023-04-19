Ejaz asks ticket seeker to donate Rs10m to PTI

LAHORE: PTI senior leader and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry’s audio has raised several eyebrows over transparency in awarding of party tickets to aspirants.

In a leaked audio that has been doing rounds on social media, the PTI senator has been heard asking a caller, Muhammad Hafeez, to arrange at least Rs10 million if he intends to meet party Chairman Imran Khan to get party ticket for PP 114-Faisalabad in favour of Rana Shaukat.

The caller said he was speaking from Islamabad, and asked Senator Ejaz should he send the applicant to Lahore on May 28. The senator told the caller that Faisalabad seats were being discussed at the moment, at which the caller said he will ask Shaukat to reach Lahore at once.

Ejaz Chaudhry, who also used to be a former member of Jamaat-e-Islami before joining PTI in the leaked audio, asked the caller Chaudhry Hafeez to donate Rs10 million urgently as party fund and told the decisions for the provincial assembly tickets for Faisalabad were underway.

To a query by the caller, he also stated that donation for Shaukat Khanum Hospital would also be welcomed. It is pertinent to mention that the amount mentioned by the PTI leader was a must for meeting the party chairman.

Ejaz Chaudhry, while responding to his alleged leaked audio, stated that he was not embarrassed over this. He said the voice heard in the video was his but his statement had been distorted.

Rana Shaukat’s brother, Rana Shafaat, said his brother believes in merit and has no link with the caller Hafeez. He asked why would his brother ask somebody from another province to recommend his name for ticket. He said the audio leak at the time of ticket distribution was a conspiracy against his brother.