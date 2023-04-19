Verdict on PTI prohibited funding is final: CEC

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Sikandar Sultan Raja, Tuesday made it clear that the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision in the foreign prohibited funding case was final, as it was delivered after listening to both sides in detail.

The CEC made this observation during the course of hearing on the application filed by Akbar S Babar, the petitioner of the foreign funding case, under Article 6 of the Political Parties Order, 2002, after the electoral body issued its order in the case on August 02 last year.

As per the law, the ECP had issued a show-cause notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in relation to the confiscation of funding the party received from prohibited sources. A three-member bench, headed by the CEC, heard the case here at the commission’s secretariat. PTI counsel Anwar Mansoor pointed out to the bench that the ECP’s order had been challenged in the high court and the court had said that the ECP’s report was a fact-finding report and not an order.

The CEC remarked that he (the counsel) wanted to say that the report of the Scrutiny Committee was an order and the commission had not seen it. “You say that the Election Commission’s report is not final but a fact-finding report,” he added.

He emphasised to the counsel that the Scrutiny Committee report was formally heard after listening to their full stance and then the decision (order) was written and that the Election Commission’s decision was final.

However, the CEC maintained that the high court was the authority to decide as it pleases. “We give the Islamabad High Court order to our office. We will hear your arguments in the light of the high court order,” he remarked.

Already, he contended the case was eight years old, now it will last for another eight years. The commission has taken a final decision in the prohibited funding case which has been misunderstood. The CEC also said the commission did not appeal the high court’s decision because our decision is final and that now there is only hearing to the extent of confiscation of prohibited funds. “If the high court decides, we will see it,” he noted.

He asked the counsel if it was okay for him if the hearing was held next day (Wednesday). However, the counsel requested for hearing on May 16 and it was accordingly fixed.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the ECP has strongly reacted to the statement of PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry regarding the official residence of CEC. He said, “Fawad Chaudhry is making very cheap, frivolous and misleading propaganda against the CEC as usual”.

He explained that the CEC was staying in an apartment on which nothing has been spent for renovation. A plot for the construction of the chief election commissioner’s official residence was allotted in the Ministers Colony, Islamabad, during the PTI government, but no money was released for that either. “Although, it is an approved project, the ECP has cancelled it for the time being. Even if work starts on it, it cannot be completed under the current Chief Election Commissioner,” he maintained.