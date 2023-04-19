People shelve plans to purchase cars, cell phones

ISLAMABAD: Many people have abandoned their plans to buy new vehicles, mobile phones and other valuables due to inflation.
It was revealed in a survey by Gallup Pakistan in which more than 110 people participated. The survey found 86pc of people had deferred their plan to buy new vehicles, mobile phones and other valuables due to inflation. However, 12pc said they would still purchase them, while 2pc did not answer the question.
Over 85pc people, who decided not to purchase new vehicles, mobile phones and other items, had an income of up to Rs7,000. At the same time as many as 90 percent of the respondents fell among the group receiving income of Rs7,000 to Rs15,000 a month, while 83pc respondents had a monthly income of over Rs30,000.
