Three dead as landslide buries trucks at Torkham

Screengrabs of the landslide that has killed two people and injured eight people. — Twitter/@ImAKhanShinwari

LANDIKOTAL: A massive landslide triggered by thunder and lightning hit an area near the Pak-Afghan border at Torkham on Tuesday, burying 30 trucks and killing three people, local and official sources said.

Khyber Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan told The News that land slid from the Torkham hills suddenly where dozens of Afghanistan-bound vehicles carrying imported items were waiting to cross the border.

“Up to 20 to 30 cargo vehicles along with their drivers and cleaners were feared buried in the debris,” he added. Eyewitnesses said a big portion of the hill slid down with a big bang early Tuesday morning. They said trucks parked on the road near the hills were buried by the landslide. They said several persons had gone missing.

Landikotal Assistant Commissioner Irshad Ali Mohmand said heavy machinery and Rescue workers, Pakistan Army jawans, Peshawar Development Authority men, firefighters and other volunteers launched the rescue operation to pull out the trapped persons from the debris.

The official confirmed that three dead bodies and four injured persons had been pulled out from the debris so far.

The injured and dead were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Landikotal where an emergency was declared.

Irshad Ali, who monitored the rescue operation, said heavy machinery was in use and hectic efforts were being made to rescue the trapped persons from the debris.

He added that he had no exact data on those trapped under the debris. However, he added that hundreds of volunteers with the support of heavy machinery were busy round the clock to save lives.

A Customs official, Tamash Khan, said some trapped persons contacted the officials through mobile phones and asked for help. He believed a number of persons under the huge debris were still alive. He said rescue workers were trying their best to recover them alive.

Officials said rescue work was being conducted with utmost care to ensure that trapped people were recovered alive. They said the rescue work may take several days.

Traders said Afghanistan-bound consignments worth millions of rupees including cement, construction material and food items were destroyed in the landslide incident.

Meanwhile, KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, along with the Peshawar commissioner, visited the site near the Torkham border area.

He reviewed the ongoing rescue and relief operation at the site of the incident.

The chief secretary was informed that heavy machinery had been called from Peshawar and Nowshera and many officials of district administration, rescue, police and other agencies were busy in the rescue and relief work. The CS later visited injured persons at the Landikotal DHQ Hospital.