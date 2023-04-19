Aerial firing accused to spend Eid in jail

PESHAWAR: All those involved in aerial firing on Chand raat are to spend their Eid in jail, officials said on Tuesday.

In this regard, Capital City Police Officer Ijaz Khan called on chief justice Peshawar High Court Justice Musarrat Hilali.

The Capital City Police Officer informed the CJ that many people have lost their lives and several are paralysed for life after being hit by the stray bullets fired into the air on festive occasions.

He added that the police carried out special campaigns before festive occasions including chaand raat.

The city police chief said such campaigns have already been planned in Peshawar, requesting the CJ that all those held in this regard should be sent to jails so they spend their Eid behind bars. Thousands of shots are fired on festive occasions in Peshawar and rest of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and special measures and laws are needed to save lives from thousands of stray bullets on special occasions and weekends.

Meanwhile, the police across the provincial capital held meetings with elders and prayer leaders to seek their support in stopping celebratory fire on chaand raat.

A meeting was held in this regard at the office of SP Rural Zafar Khan where a large number of prayer leaders and religious scholars were asked to play their role in bringing an end to the menace.

The meeting decided to use all the forums to discourage aerial firing. Police have been ordered to take strict action against those violating the ban on aerial firing.