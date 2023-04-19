Govt decision to abolish 10pc duty on used cars hailed

LANDIKOTAL: Frontier Custom Agents Association (FCAA) President Ziaul Haq Sarhadi on Tuesday welcomed the government

decision to abolish the 100 percent duty on import of used cars and some other items.

“It will be a big relief to price-hike-stricken consumers and businessmen of the country,” Ziaul Haq Sarhadi told reporters here. He said the federal government had taken the decision in November 2022 to enforce 100 percent duty to discourage import of used cars and to benefit local manufacturers of cars but the decision did not yield fruitful results.

Sarhadi said the prices of cars would be reduced from Rs1 million to 20 million after the decision.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, who also holds the designation of Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), said the decision of imposing 100 regulatory duty only generated badly impacted commercial activities in the country.

He added that the duty was valid till March 31, 2023 in the wake of two legal regulatory orders and due to its non-extension on expiry has ceased to exist.

He said after withdrawal of 100 regulatory duty on imports would reduce prices of different items including new and old cars, home appliances, high tech mobiles, meat, fish, fruit, vegetable, shoes, furniture, musical instruments, cat and dog feeds and ice cream.

He said they hope that around 700 stranded vehicles at sea port would also get a chance of clearance after the implementation of the government decision.