Family seeks protection

PESHAWAR: A resident of Nowshera has appealed to the inspector general of police to take action against the cops for their illegal action and provide protection to his family.

Speaking at a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday, Muhammad Israr Gul said that two influential persons of Nowshera had killed his brothers and a servant.

He said that his family had no dispute with anyone but his brothers were killed.

He said that despite being the victim’s family, the police were raiding his home during sehri and iftar and were harassing his family. He said that the Deputy Superintendent of Police Nowshera Cantonment and SHO were pressuring his family on the behest of the aggressors.

He feared that the police wanted to harm him and his family members and demanded action against the DSP and SHO. He also demanded the police to bring the killers of his brother to justice.

He threatened to stage a sit-in protest outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan if action against the police and accused were not taken.