Implementation of austerity measures stressed

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Technical Education, Industries and Commerce Mohammad Adnan Jalil on Tuesday ordered the relevant authorities to reduce the monthly unnecessary expenditures in Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) in letter and spirit.
He was speaking at a meeting of TEVTA which discussed various issues including the austerity drive. In this regard, it has been decided to save a total amount worth Rs3.2 million per month, said a handout.
During the meeting, it was decided that for the preparation of skilled manpower in the province, the technical education sector will be restructured according to the requirements of the present day global market demands.
PESHAWAR: All those involved in aerial firing on Chand raat are to spend their Eid in jail, officials said on...
PESHAWAR: The 43-day long strike and boycott of academic and managerial activities at the University of Peshawar by...
LANDIKOTAL: Frontier Custom Agents Association President Ziaul Haq Sarhadi on Tuesday welcomed the governmentdecision...
PESHAWAR: Restructuring capabilities and streamlining the public sector processes are key to enable ease of doing...
PESHAWAR: A resident of Nowshera has appealed to the inspector general of police to take action against the cops for...
LAHORE: Punjab has deployed polio teams at key transit sites to ensure vaccination of children travelling with their...