Implementation of austerity measures stressed

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Technical Education, Industries and Commerce Mohammad Adnan Jalil on Tuesday ordered the relevant authorities to reduce the monthly unnecessary expenditures in Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) in letter and spirit.

He was speaking at a meeting of TEVTA which discussed various issues including the austerity drive. In this regard, it has been decided to save a total amount worth Rs3.2 million per month, said a handout.

During the meeting, it was decided that for the preparation of skilled manpower in the province, the technical education sector will be restructured according to the requirements of the present day global market demands.