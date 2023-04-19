Two killed, 20 injured in rain-related incidents in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A woman was killed and 20 other people, including children, sustained injuries when a passenger coach overturned during the heavy rain at the Pano Interchange area on the Hazara Expressway on Tuesday.

The coach, carrying over 20 passengers, was on its way to Thakot from Lahore when its driver couldn’t hold control over steering owing to the slippery condition of the road and the vehicle overturned.

The coach was completely destroyed in the accident and the injured were retrieved after hectic efforts.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where, according to doctors, a woman succumbed to her injuries and her body was handed over to her family.

Ten seriously injured passengers, most of them belonging to Battagram, were shifted to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad where the condition of five of them was stated to be critical.

In another incident, Sher Mohammad, 20, stated to be a resident of the Sandysar area, was seriously injured after his motorcycle slipped and fell on the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road.

Locals rushed him to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Meanwhile, the heavy rain which started in the upper parts of the Hazara division on Monday night continued intermittently the entire next day.