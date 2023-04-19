Trader killed for resisting robbery

Islamabad: Armed gangsters, hitting a trading centre at Rawat killed a trader and injured other, and looted cash and valuables, the police spokesman said.

Two bike-riding gunmen entered Hammad Trading Centre located at Rawat when three traders took Aftaari, the police said added that the gunmen held the traders at gunpoint and started collecting cash from the cash counter when a trader overpowered one of the gunmen but the second gunman opened straight firing at him and killed him on the spot identified as Sher Gull while the other sustained serious injuries. The police when received information reached the scene and arrested a gunman, overpowered by the traders. The police recovered looted cash to the tune of over Rs28,000.

The police have registered a first information report (FIR) on the complaint of Muhammad Sajid, who started efforts of hunt the other gunman.