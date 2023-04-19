Eid shopping gains momentum

Islamabad: With only a few days left in the Eidul Fitr celebrations, the masses are finalising their preparations to mark the grand festival with great enthusiasm by visiting the main markets and shopping malls in bulk.

So many buyers are thronging to the main markets of the federal capital to complete their shopping as authorities expect more rush during the last days of Ramazan before the festival.

Different famous brands as well as local markets have displayed the latest Eid editions of dresses, shoes and other essential accessories to attract buyers and gain maximum profits while some are offering discounts.

Although several buyers altered their mode of shopping from physical to digital one, however, majority of the buyers still prefer visiting the shopping malls themselves to shop for different items for their ultimate satisfaction. “I have completed Eid shopping for myself and my family so that we can move to our native town a few days earlier.

“Since the tailors have stopped taking orders for stitching dresses so I bought ready-to-wear dresses for all my family members,” Sherish Batool, a housewife said.

“Shopping during the month of Ramazan and prevailing heat wave conditions is itself a difficult task so I am trying to complete it so that I can focus on prayers to seek blessings of Allah during the last ‘Ashra’ of the holy month,” she added.