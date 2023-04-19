Unruly visitors disrespect natural environment of Margalla Hills

Islamabad: Despite a complete ban on cooking in the Margalla hills, many picnickers are still seen doing this illegal act right in the heart of the forest areas of protected Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

According to the details, the local administration has imposed Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for two months in the national park, prohibiting bonfires and barbecues inside park. The eyewitnesses revealed that there were different groups of youngsters in areas like Pir Sohawa that cooked food in the forest areas during their recreational visit to the Margalla hills.

A magistrate has been appointed couple of days back to prosecute the violators of the laws introduced to protect the national park. But such violations are still being seen and some visitors are showing careless attitude towards the natural environment of the hilly area.

The trash and waste material can be seen in forest areas especially near Pir Sohawa and Daman-e-Koh because some visitors throw them during their recreational trips. Various organizations working to protect natural environment launch cleanliness campaigns time and again and also make people aware about importance of the natural environment.

The environmentalists have been constantly raising their voice against tree cutting, littering and increasing vehicular traffic that have been adversely affecting natural environment in the Margalla hills. According to the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), "The seasonal visitors with just a recreational motive play havoc in nature and throw trash in the national park, which also causes damage to the health of wild animals."

An official has said "We used to impose only fines on violators in the past but now such people will be sent to jail. We have decided that strict policy will be adopted against violators and they will face sentence if they show disrespect to natural environment in the national park."