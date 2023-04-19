CM takes notice of death of girl by police torture

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has taken a notice of the incident of death of a girl due to alleged police violence in Sheikhupura and sought a report from the IGP.

Caretaker CM directed to investigate all aspects of the incident and determine the responsible. He directed to take legal as well as departmental action against the police officers who tortured and justice should be ensured to the family. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and started investigation by arresting the sub-inspector Ejaz.