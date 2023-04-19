Free flour supply to be biggest scam in country’s history: Pervaiz

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi held a meeting with former federal ministers Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, Brig (R) Ijaz Shah, former provincial ministers Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, Bao Rizwan, Chaudhry Liaquat Ali, former adviser to CM Punjab Dr Zain Bhatti, Barrister Arham Tariq Butt, Barrister Aziz, Barrister Hamza, Salman Khan and Farrukh Advocate.

In the meeting, the current political situation and the elections in Punjab were discussed in detail.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the Election Commission, State Bank and Parliament are playing game of ‘Kaleemullah to Samiullah’.

According to the order of the Supreme Court, the Election Commission will have to give the allocated money in any case.

Shahbaz Sharif has been guilty of contempt of court, now the decision is awaited.

Everyone has to follow the Constitution and law for the stability and protection of democracy.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that the supply of free flour would be the biggest scandal in the history of the country, the smuggling of wheat, flour, sugar and fertilizer increased during the caretaker Punjab government, unelected representatives are causing the postponement of public welfare projects.

Pervaiz Elahi said that during the four-year tenure of Imran Khan, the country was on the path of development, Imran Khan increased the sanctity of the green flag at home and abroad, Imran Khan condemned the atrocities on Muslims, including Kashmir, at the international level, Insha-Allah the journey of development will start again from where it stopped, he concluded.