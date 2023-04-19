‘PKLI provides best facilities to patients’

LAHORE: Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram said that PKLI is providing the best medical facilities to the patients suffering from liver and kidney diseases. We are going to solarize PKLI, he said. He expressed these views during his detailed visit to Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) on Tuesday.

Dean PKLI Prof Dr Faisal Saud Dar welcomed the minister who also presided over a high-level meeting there. CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr Faisal Amir, Dr Ali Razzaq and other faculty members also participated in the meeting. Dr Faisal Saud Dar gave a detailed briefing to provincial minister about the performance of PKLI. Provincial minister visited the operation theaters and reviewed the medical facilities and also met with the patients under treatment.

LG dept: Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad has said that the caretaker government was trying to introduce sustainable reforms in a short span of time in order to reduce the problems faced by the common people and to improve their lives as a result. Chairing a meeting on Tuesday, the minister said that the Punjab Local Government Department has to deliver its services at the doorstep of the people.

For improving the service delivery, the Local Government department needs to be well-equipped with the modern-day technology, he observed. He informed that with this objective in view, all possible measures are being taken for the fast-track digitisation of the Punjab Local Government Department.

industry: An important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer at the Civil Secretariat in which the problems faced by the industry regarding taxes were discussed. SM Tanveer said that efforts are being made to solve the problems of the industrialists in the shortest period.

Promotion of industry is essential for the survival and development of the country. Provincial Minister Excise and Taxation Bilal Afzal, Chairman PRA, Secretary Industries, DG Excise, Presidents of Chambers of Commerce and Industries of Lahore, Chiniot, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Chairman Pakistan Cotton Manufacturers Association and industrialists participated in the meeting.