IG abolishes file system of driving licence

LAHORE: Taking a historic step Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has announced the abolition of the old procedural file system for driving licence.

While expressing his views in his special message to officers and citizens on social media on Tuesday, IG said that the citizens could now get their driving licence by just taking their national identity card and paying the proposed fee to any traffic office or police service centre in the province.

He said that there would be no need to carry copies or files of any document, including identity card, passport, photos and now the modern integrated system of Traffic Police Punjab will do all the process by itself. Now, as per rules, citizens will be able to get their driving licence easily without any recommendation, hassle or bribe.

Dr Usman said that it was necessary to have a passport to obtain an international driving licence, while for the driving test, the citizens will be able to take it on their own vehicle instead of police vehicle, however, and the video recording of each driving test will be made as part of the police record.

Dr Usman said that currently there are more than 25 million motorcycles and vehicles in Punjab while only 4.5 million people have licences. Similarly, in provincial capital Lahore, there are more than 7.5 million motorcycles and vehicles and only 7 or 8 lakh citizens have licence. IG Punjab said that the facility of issuance of driving licence was given in the police service centres across the province. Citizens in the big cities can get this facility 24/7, seven days a week, while small cities, they can get this facility in double shifts in the police offices.