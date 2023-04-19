Governor signs, promulgates two amendment ordinances

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman signed and promulgated two amendment ordinances in exercise of the powers conferred on him under Clause (1) of Article (128) of the Constitution.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman promulgated Sugar Factories (Control) (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 and Provincial Assembly of Punjab Secretariat Services (Amendment) Ordinance 2023. As regards, Sugar Factories (Control) (Amendment) Ordinance 2023, Sugar Factories (Control) Act 1950 has been amended for expeditious disposal of appeals and related matters.

Governor also promulgated the Provincial Assembly of Punjab Secretariat Services (Amendment) Ordinance 2023. The Provincial Assembly of Punjab Secretariat Services Act 2019 had no provision for appeal under the rules in respect of any order. After the amendment of the Act, the employee aggrieved by any such order shall, within 60 days of the notification of such order, have the right to appeal against it before the Speaker or the Punjab Governor. If the order is passed by any authority other than the Speaker, then the aggrieved employee can appeal to the Speaker, while if the order is passed by the Speaker, then the aggrieved employee shall have a right to prefer an appeal against it before the governor.