Woman involved in her father's murder held

LAHORE: A woman involved in the murdered her 60-year-old father over a marriage issue has been arrested by Investigations Nishter Colony. Victim Abdul Rahman was shot dead by two unidentified suspects while he was at his house with his daughters and a wife. A case was registered against the unidentified suspects on complaint of the victim's son Asim. The police launched the investigation and included her daughter Saba into inquiry over suspicion. It came forth that Saba wanted to marry a man, Nayyar Iqbal. Her father opposed the proposal. She hatched a plan to murder him with the help of Nayyar Iqbal. Police arrested the accused and recovered the murder weapon. In another incident in Kahna, a man and woman were arrested for murdering of a fake Pir who had developed illicit relationships with women. The deceased did exorcism to help the women divorce from their husbands. The accused stabbed him to death.

Two robbers HELD: Two suspected robbers were arrested after being injured in a police encounter in Chungi here on Tuesday.

A police team at a picket near Chowki Sher Shah signalled three suspects riding a bike to stop, but they did not stop and started firing in the air. The police followed them and intercepted them near Milad Chowk. In an exchange of fire, two suspects were injured and fell down from the bike. Their accomplice managed to flee. The suspects were identified as Haider and Shahbaz and admitted to hospital. A bike and weapons were recovered from them.

found dead: A 60-year-old man was found dead on the side of the Daroghawala Road, Baghbanpura, Tuesday.

Some passersby spotted the body lying on the side of the road and informed the police. The identification of the body was yet to be made till the filing of this report. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the morgue.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old man was recovered dead from BRB canal near Khera Bridge, Batapur, Tuesday.

The body bore marks of torture which suggested that the victim, yet to be identified, was killed after being subjected to severe torture. The passersby spotted the body floating in the canal and informed the police. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the mortuary.