10 PU scholars awarded PhD degrees

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to 10 of its scholars.
According to details, Sana Aslam has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Physics, Sumaira Hussain in the subject of Information Management, Rizwana Shami in the subject of Polymer Technology, Ammara Khalid in Microbiology & Molecular Genetics, Muhammad Saleem Akhtar in Pakistan Studies, Faisal Shahzad Khan in Political Science, Sadia Naz in Chemistry, Gulnaz Shahzadi in International Relations, Sumbal Shahbaz in the subject of Public Health and Burarah Arooj was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Biochemistry.
Photographic skills ON DISPLAY: Students of Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) showcased their photographic skills by capturing various famous monuments and sites of the country in an exhibition organised at PIFD Gallery on the occasion of World Heritage Day. PIFD Vice-Chancellor Prof Hina Tayyaba Khalil inaugurated the exhibition. The VC also distributed certificates among the participants.
