Qatar, UAE to reopen embassies ‘in coming weeks’: Doha

DOHA/DUBAI: Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are working to reopen their long-closed embassies “in the coming weeks”, an official said on Tuesday, as a wave of rapprochement sweeps the turbulent Middle East region.
The two countries re-established relations in January 2021, after the UAE took part in a nearly four-year Gulf blockade of Qatar, but despite several meetings they are yet to restore the diplomatic missions.
“Regarding the opening of embassies between the two countries, I think it will be in the coming weeks,” foreign ministry spokesperson Majid Al-Ansari told a briefing.
“The technical committees are now doing their work in this context, and it is expected that there will be exchange visits to consider the procedures we need to reopen embassies.”
A UAE official confirmed that the reopening of embassies is “under process”.
“At present, the activation of diplomatic ties, which will include the reopening of embassies, is under process between both countries,” the official said in a statement sent to AFP.
Opening the embassies would be just the latest in a series of reconciliatory steps for Gulf relations since heavyweights Saudi Arabia and Iran moved to restore ties last month.
