Clogged toilets force Austrian Airlines flight return

VIENNA: An Austrian Airlines plane had to return two hours into a flight from Vienna to New York -- after five of eight toilets broke down. Some 300 people were on board Monday´s Boeing 777 flight, which was to set to last eight hours.
The crew decided to turn around after finding the toilets could not be flushed properly due to a technical problem, a spokeswoman for the airline told AFP on Tuesday.
