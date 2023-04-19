 
Clogged toilets force Austrian Airlines flight return

By AFP
April 19, 2023

VIENNA: An Austrian Airlines plane had to return two hours into a flight from Vienna to New York -- after five of eight toilets broke down. Some 300 people were on board Monday´s Boeing 777 flight, which was to set to last eight hours.

The crew decided to turn around after finding the toilets could not be flushed properly due to a technical problem, a spokeswoman for the airline told AFP on Tuesday.