Poland to fit Russian enclave border with cameras

WARSAW: Poland on Tuesday announced plans to install thousands of cameras and motion sensors along its border with Russia´s Kaliningrad enclave to prevent what Warsaw says are illegal migrant crossings orchestrated by Moscow.
Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said the system would join a barbed wire fence being built on the 200-km frontier. “We will have total surveillance of what is happening at the border,” Kaminski said.
The project is estimated to cost 373 million zlotys ($88 million) and will include 3,000 cameras and motion detectors.
BEIRUT: Lebanon´s parliament on Tuesday postponed municipal elections scheduled for next month, official media said,...
SEOUL: Chinese President Xi Jinping will push for a “higher stage” of relations with Pyongyang, North Korean state...
LYON, France: Over 14,000 people have been arrested and 8,000 weapons seized in an anti-firearms operation across...
DAMASCUS, Syria: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met with Saudi Arabia´s top diplomat in Damascus on Tuesday, state...
KUALA LUMPUR: Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh spoke up on Tuesday for diversity and women´s empowerment in the...
KABUL: The number of Afghans in poverty nearly doubled to 34 million as the nation was racked by the collapse of the...