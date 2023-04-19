Poland to fit Russian enclave border with cameras

WARSAW: Poland on Tuesday announced plans to install thousands of cameras and motion sensors along its border with Russia´s Kaliningrad enclave to prevent what Warsaw says are illegal migrant crossings orchestrated by Moscow.

Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said the system would join a barbed wire fence being built on the 200-km frontier. “We will have total surveillance of what is happening at the border,” Kaminski said.

The project is estimated to cost 373 million zlotys ($88 million) and will include 3,000 cameras and motion detectors.