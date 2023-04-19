Israeli forces shoot seven in West Bank raid

NABLUS, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces shot and wounded seven people in a raid on Tuesday in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said as the Israeli army confirmed an operation was underway.

The ministry reported “six minor injuries from live fire” reached Jenin governmental hospital, while another person shot had been admitted to a nearby hospital following the raid in the northern West Bank city.

A statement from the Israeli military said “security forces are currently operating in the Jenin (refugee) camp”, without giving further details. There was no immediate confirmation of the identity of those wounded in Jenin, a hotbed for Palestinian armed groups.