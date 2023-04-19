Artist rejects photo prize after AI-generated image wins award

BERLIN: A German artist has rejected an award from a prestigious international photography competition after revealing that his submission was generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Berlin-based Boris Eldagsen won the creative open category at this year’s Sony World Photography Award with his entry “Pseudomnesia: The Electrician.”
The eerie black and white image shows two women from different generations -- the older woman appearing to hang on to the younger woman from behind.
Organisers said they were made aware of some AI involvement, but said there had been “deliberate” attempts to mislead them.Eldagsen said he hoped his actions would open up the conversation around the issue and lead to “separate competitions for AI-generated images.”
Eldagsen said in a statement shared on his website that he had been a “cheeky monkey” in a bid to open up the conversation around artificially generated images.”
