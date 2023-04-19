How AI can help attract, nurture and retain talent

LONDON: The age of the machines – once the stuff of sci-fi writers and the silver screen – is now a stark reality. While many of us are already leveraging enhanced technology across our industries, many more are contemplating how their worlds will change as a result of machine learning, automation and sentient computing.
Concerns built on celluloid stories of dystopian futures, compounded by a general sense of post-pandemic, pre-recession malaise, aren’t helping - but for savvy business leaders, the ‘Age of AI’ heralds a golden opportunity to invest in talent, free up employees and create the space for them to innovate, dream and reimagine. It’s a chance to reap the benefits of leveraging the uniquely human traits that will prove critical for the next stage in our evolution.
So, as we continue to discover the enormous opportunity that advances in digital technology provide, we must also consider how we define the evolving role of an organization’s human capital, mindful of the seismic societal shifts and megatrends reshaping the global workforce.
Pre-Covid-19, time physically spent at a desk was a yardstick by which to gauge employee productivity.
