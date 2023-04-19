Welcome visit

Recently, Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa attended the celebration of the golden jubilee of the 1973 constitution in parliament. Many have criticized the judge’s decision, but only time will tell whether this was indeed a mistake. That being said, I welcome Justice Isa’s decision to attend the celebration as the theory of separation of powers requires there to be a harmonious relationship between the different institutions in order to work. We should not demand that our judges, and other state servants, take an adversarial stance towards parliament simply because we do not like the sitting government.
Haibet Khan
Abbottabad
