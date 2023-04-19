Settler violence

The Israeli occupation of Palestine has been widely covered in media across the world. The Al-Aqsa mosque is at the centre of the latest round of Israeli violence. Extremist Jewish groups have always challenged the right of Muslims to worship at Al-Aqsa and feel that the entire site belongs to the Jews exclusively.

The current Israeli government appears to support their stance. Hence, we see uniformed Israeli military and police officers often tormenting Muslims right alongside extremist groups. The world needs to take notice of what is happening and ensure that the rights of Palestinians are protected.

Anusha Bibi

Karachi