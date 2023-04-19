Divide and rule

This refers to the article ‘Beginning of the end?’ (April 16, 2023) by Ghazi Salahuddin. We were unlucky in that our sincere founding leaders departed, or were made to depart, soon after partition. The state fell into the hands of lesser men and the country would bounce from one crisis to the next over the coming decades, bringing us to where we stand today. However, I do not put all the blame on the ‘leaders’ for this outcome as the people who accept and tolerate such characters are also responsible.

Being divided on the basis of ethnicity and other factors, they vent their anger against each other, not realizing that they all have a common enemy and those at the top claiming to be their friends see them as little more than stepping stones. Nowhere is this more evident than in Karachi and urban Sindh in general, where we cannot even conduct a proper census due to the ethnic tensions. Ultimately, the controversy only benefits a dynastic party that has failed the people of the province time and again, regardless of their ethno-linguistic identity.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi