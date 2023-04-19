Endemic theft

I am writing to express my deep concern about the rampant street crime in Karachi. Just last week, I parked my bike outside my friend’s house in the city, only to find it stolen when I returned. This incident has left me feeling angry, scared and frustrated, like thousands of others. Many Karachi residents have fallen victim to similar crimes and it is high time that something is done to address this issue.

I urge the higher authorities to take immediate action to curb street crime in Karachi. It is unacceptable that citizens cannot even park their vehicles outside their own homes without fear of theft. We need more police presence and better surveillance systems to ensure the safety and security of our communities.

Hudaibia Mansoor

Karachi