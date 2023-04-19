Babar defends batting order reshuffle

LAHORE: Captain Babar Azam defended the decision to send Iftikhar at number eight in the third T20I against New Zealand which Pakistan lost by four runs.

“We've kept our batting order flexible. We went with what we thought was best at that time,” said Babar in a post-match interview. “Iftikhar Ahmed and Faheem Ashraf were outstanding. We're playing a deep batting lineup so that we can send anyone at any time. Iftikhar can bat at any number - numbers don't matter,” he added.

Babar said: “I think we didn't bat well enough. We kept losing wicket at crucial stages because of which the pressure kept building throughout the run-chase.

“Iftikhar delivered tonight and Faheem also chipped in with crucial runs. Our bowlers have been superb throughout this series, so far, and they have executed most of the plans,” he added.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham said he was satisfied having kept the series alive. In a post match interview, he said: “It was a great game of cricket. “We were pleased to get a competitive total on the board and it's satisfying to get across the line and keep the series alive. I think the whole squad will take a lot of confidence from this match moving forward.

“What set up the win for us was the three early wickets in the powerplay that I thought pegged them back slightly. Sodhi and Ravindra were superb for us through the middle phases.”

Iftikhar apologises to nation for not winning third T20I

All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed apologised to the nation for not being able to lead Pakistan to victory in the third T20I against New Zealand at the Gaddafi stadium here on Monday.

Iftikhar scored a blistering 60 runs in just 24 balls, hitting three fours and six huge sixes, but it was not enough for his team to win the match.

In a post-match interview, the all-rounder expressed his disappointment at the missed opportunity to win the game but was confident that Pakistan would emerge victorious in the upcoming matches.

“To all Pakistan fans, we are sorry, we could have won the game. We put a lot of efforts but lost the match but we will win the series in Islamabad for sure,” he said.

“In International cricket, there is a lot of pressure on the players and while chasing with a net run-rate of 15 and 16, I talked with Faheem Ashraf that we should start hitting boundaries,” he said.