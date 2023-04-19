Sri Lanka wipe out wilting Ireland in first Test

GALLE: Ten wickets in the match from Prabath Jayasuriya helped Sri Lanka thrash Ireland by an innings and 280 runs on Tuesday, in one of the biggest winning margins in Test history.

In Sri Lanka’s biggest win as well as Ireland’s worst defeat to date, the visitors were bundled out for 168 on day three in a humid seaside Galle stadium after being made to follow-on.

“We fought in stages but not enough. We are learning what it means to play Test cricket,” Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie said.

“Hopefully we’ll learn quickly and put up a better fight in the next game.”

“I know this is our biggest Test win but what matters to me is winning Test matches and not the margins,” Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne said.

“(Ireland) are new to this format and they are still learning about this format. But I think they were really good and in future they will be a good team as well.”

It was the 12th-largest innings victory in Test history, behind England’s win over the West Indies in 2007 by an innings and 283 runs.

Sri Lanka’s previous biggest win was when they hammered Zimbabwe by an innings and 254 runs in 2004 in Bulawayo.

Ireland have now lost all five of their matches since securing Test status in 2017.

In the first Test between the two sides, Sri Lanka made Ireland’s fielders toil from the start, racking up 591 for six in their first innings before declaring on day two.

Karunaratne top scored with a masterful 179 while Kusal Mendis posted 140. Dinesh Chandimal and Sadeera Samarawickrama then hit unbeaten hundreds.

Sri Lanka then had Ireland on the ropes on 4-2 before bowling them out for 143 with Jayasuriya taking a career-best 7-52 and Lorcan Tucker top-scoring with 45.

With a first-innings lead of 448, Sri Lanka enforced the follow-on, reducing them to 40-5 before lunch but Harry Tector and Curtis Campher resisted with a 60-run stand.

The partnership was broken when Nishan Madushka pulled off a good reflex catch at short leg to dismiss Campher for 30 and give Ramesh Mendis his second wicket in the innings.

Score Board

Sri Lanka won the toss

Sri Lanka 1st Innings 591/6d

Ireland 1st Innings 143

Ireland 2nd Innings (F/O)

McCollum c de Silva b Jayasuriya 8

Commins c Mendis b Fernando 0

Balbirnie (c) c Silva b Fernando 6

Tector run out (Karunaratne) 2

Tucker lbw b Jayasuriya 6

Moor c Fernando b Mendis 0

Campher c Fernando b Mendis 30

Dockrell lbw b Mendis 32

McBrine c Mendis b Mendis 10

Mark Adair not out 23

Ben White lbw b Jayasuriya 1

Extras: (b 5, lb 3, nb 1, w 1) 10

Total: 54.1 Ov 168

Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Murray Commins, 1.3 ov), 2-8 (Andy Balbirnie, 5.1 ov), 3-24 (James McCollum, 10.1 ov), 4-32 (Lorcan Tucker, 12.6 ov), 5-40 (Peter Moor, 15.1 ov), 6-100 (Curtis Campher, 36.4 ov), 7-108 (Harry Tector, 39.5 ov), 8-131 (Andy McBrine, 44.3 ov), 9-167 (George Dockrell, 53.5 ov), 10-168 (Ben White, 54.1 ov)

Bowling: Prabath Jayasuriya 24.1-6-56-3, Vishwa Fernando 4-2-3-2, Ramesh Mendis 20-1-76-4, Asitha Fernando 3-0-15-0, Dhananjaya de Silva 3-0-10-0

Result: SL won by an innings and 280 runs

Player of the match: Prabath Jayasuriya

Umpires: Holdstock, Dharmasena