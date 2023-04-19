Young golfers hope to shine in FSA Finals

LAGUNA LANG CO, Vietnam: Nine boys and five girls reach Vietnam to participate in Faldo Series Asia Grand Final of Golf.

The contest for 14th edition of Faldo Series Asia Grand Final will be held from 19th to 21st April 2023 at the Laguna Lang Co Golf Course in Vietnam. This Championship of junior champions is being activated after a three year pause due to the pandemic and best junior golfers from over 22 countries in Asia including Pakistan have gathered at Laguna Lang Co Golf Course hoping to be crowned champion of Asia

The participants include Yashal Shah, Damil Ataullah, Nouman Ilyas, Makayel Majid, Saad Habib, Omar Khalid, Laraib ur Rehman, Vivek Anand and Shameer Majid who attained selections in years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. Also contesting will be five girls who will carry national colours. These girls are Humna Amjad, Parkha Ijaz, Ayesha Kashif, Aania F. Syed and Bushra Fatima.

As for the playing arena in Vietnam, the Laguna Golf Lang Golf Course in the Cu Du Village of Phu Loc District of Thu Thien Hue Province has a unique combination of ocean views, jungle, streams, Mountain side boulders and rice paddies.

Aspirants seeking global success in this championship will also get a chance to meet Sir Nick Faldo and attend several coaching clinics where he will teach them new techniques and skills.

With regard to individual profiles Omar Khalid acquired the National amateur golf title at sixteen years age. Saad Habib topped in the golf trials and is a young one full of golfing flair as is Syed Yashal Shah.

From amongst the girls Parkha Ijaz and Humna Amjad have performed outstandingly in the national events at home and expectations are that Vietnam will be a learning place for them. Team Manager is Ahmed Zafar Hayat, an accomplished golf player himself.