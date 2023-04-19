Pak, NZ squads begin practice in Pindi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and New Zealand cricket teams Tuesday arrived here to play two back-to-back T20Is and later One-Day Internationals starting with the opening T20I on Thursday evening at the Pindi Stadium.

Both the teams took a much-deserved rest Tuesday at a local hotel. The two teams are scheduled to practice at the Pindi Stadium today (Wednesday) evening before a cricketer from each side will hold media talks.

Pindi Stadium will host T20 internationals on April 20 and 24 with the first two of the five ODI series to be played on April 27-29.