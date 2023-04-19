Arthur to meet Sethi today, sign ‘online’ coaching contract

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket team’s high-profile ‘Online’ Director Coaching Mickey Arthur will hold a formal meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee head Najam Sethi here today (Wednesday).

Mickey Arthur is on a two-day contract signing trip to Pakistan where he is scheduled to hold meetings with Sethi, captain Babar Azam and chief selector Haroon Rashid.

English County Derbyshire head coach got a few-day break in between the County engagements to meet the PCB Management Committee’s officials and discuss the roadmap of preparation in the run-up to ODI World Cup in October and later for the away series against Australia in November-December.

“Mickey will not be available in person most of the time during these months till the ODI World Cup. As director coaching his presence will be on-line barring a few occasions when he is expected to join the team especially for mega events,” a well-placed source confirmed.

‘The News’ has learnt that a formal meeting between PCB Management Committee chairman Najam Sethi and Mickey is expected on Wednesday where all the details of his contract will be discussed and signing of contract will take place.

“Mickey Arthur’s trip to Pakistan will be more for holding final negotiation which now has become a mere formality. Signing of the contract is expected on Wednesday also.”

Mickey’s picked Grant Bradburn will continue to act as a head coach of the national team during this period. He will stay in constant touch with the Director Coaching on the technical sides.

“Mickey’s meeting with the team's support staff, captain and chief selector is also due within the next couple of days,” the source confirmed.

When Najam Sethi was approached on WhatsApp he also confirmed that the meeting is due on Wednesday.

The PCB Management Committee’s 120 days in office are to expire on April 22 and so far, there has been no extension notification or no fresh orders from the patron on two members’ nomination.

The corridors of power in Islamabad are so far silent on the next move. “What is in store for the PCB, no one knows at this point of time,” a source confirmed to The News.

Though Arthur is expected to sign a long-term contract with the PCB, the general view is that the Management Committee should have left it for the permanent Board to take a long-term decision. “Once a permanent set up is there, such appointments should have been made. Till that time series to series arrangement would have been the most viable and sensible option,” an official said.