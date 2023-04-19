Healthcare evolution

On Monday (April 17), the Lahore-based PKLI became the first public hospital in Pakistan to successfully perform robotic surgery ( this was for a nephrectomy -- removal of kidney). This is a huge achievement for a country like Pakistan where at least 17 million people are currently suffering from kidney problems, with Pakistan ranking eighth among countries with a high rate of kidney diseases. According to the Pakistan Demographic Survey, in 2020, kidney problems were one of the major causes of death in the country and at least 2.77 per cent of the total deaths were caused by kidney disorder. Pakistan’s financial problems leave successive governments with small funds for healthcare. For FY2022-2023, the finance division allocated Rs12.7 billion for public healthcare – a decrease from the previous Rs13.3 billion. Such economic challenges make it all the more important for authorities to set up institutes like the PKLI where people can get world-class medical treatment.

The hospital was originally seen as a brainchild of PM Shehbaz Sharif who had inaugurated the project when he was serving as the chief minister of Punjab, with the aim of making it "Pakistan’s John Hopkins”. The PKLI however could not save itself from controversies that halted its operations and deprived people of much-needed healthcare. In 2018, former CJ Saqib Nisar took a suo-motu notice against the hospital. In 2019, the Supreme Court reversed all orders passed by Saqib Nisar. However, the then PTI government did not take any steps to revive the hospital, and it made headlines only when the coronavirus hit the country in 2020, and the Punjab government set up a dedicated ward for Covid-19 patients at the PKLI.

In April 2022, after the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government assumed charge, work on the hospital resumed. We also need similar projects in other provinces and not just in main cities also. If Karachi and Lahore can have these facilities -- and that too after such a struggle -- what hope is there for anyone living in any other city or a region seen as being in the periphery? At present, critically ill patients from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa make difficult journeys to either Punjab or Sindh to get affordable treatment for many illnesses. In this, a page can be taken from the Sindh government that has over the years focused more on healthcare. In 2022, it inaugurated a robotic surgery unit in SUIT – a Karachi-based trust hospital for kidney diseases that is acclaimed for its professionalism and lack of interest in monetizing healthcare. One hopes PM Shehbaz Sharif can work together with the other provincial governments to replicate such projects there. We need more such projects that provide healthcare either free or at minimal rates. We also hope that all successive governments will respect and expand welfare projects regardless of which political party launched them to maintain a sustainable and empathetic healthcare sector in the country.