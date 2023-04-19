No funds, no talks, no peace

There may be a little window of respite from the agonizingly long-drawn-out political circus in the country over the Eid break but things will likely continue their chaotic ways right after that. On Tuesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan submitted a report to a three-member Supreme Court bench, stating that it has not yet received Rs21 billion required for holding elections in Punjab on May 14. This was in response to the SC verdict last week, directing the State Bank of Pakistan to release funds for polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by April 17. The SBP has allocated Rs21 billion but does not have the authority to release the funds as it says that the government’s approval is required to release the amount from the Federal Consolidated Fund. The government, however, has to get the National Assembly’s approval for its release. With all this going on, the apex court has also heard from officials of intelligence agencies about the current security challenges in the country.

It is unlikely though that any of this will help resolve what has become a growing crisis in the country: the 90-day election limit largely supported by anyone with a rudimentary knowledge of the constitution; the judicial crisis also being seen as unsavoury and an unnecessary show of brinkmanship by a judiciary that needs reforms in the shape of the SC (Practice and Procedure) Bill; and parties still not talking to each other. With Eid holidays around the corner, the matter of the funds will be put on hold till after Eid. That means there will be a little more than two weeks before May 14, the date given by the SC for polls in Punjab, which would make it very difficult to hold the elections in Punjab on the given date.

Encouragingly, there has been some effort at actually getting the parties to talk to each other. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that he will not support any conditional talks with any political party. This comes after the PPP had formed a committee to initiate talks with the PTI. On the other end, Imran Khan has alleged that the PDM government may launch a fresh police operation at his Zaman Park residence to arrest him during the Eid holidays. It is quite evident that both sides are not ready to take a step back from their stated positions and without any middle way, there will be no thaw between the two sides. As if political parties’ divisions are not enough, the divisions between the superior judiciary are also not ending any time soon. With June just around the corner when a new budget will be presented and the IMF programme on hold, the economic crisis in the country is worsening with each passing day. The question of opening up talks between the PDM and PTI is absolutely central to evolving the kind of stability Pakistan needs. Of course, the simplest way to attain this would be to announce a date for elections which, under the constitution, must be held within 90 days. The PDM is not setting a good precedent by refusing to meet the time limit. But then, the PTI is not putting out the perfect example either by refusing to talk and end the chasm which divides the nation, polarizing people to an extent that has never been seen before. Regardless of everything, though, the fact is that until the two sides agree to sit together, the country will be caught up in a perpetual political crisis from which it cannot escape. People badly need respite that goes beyond a few days of national holidays. Some solution has to be found otherwise the alternatives that exist are not pleasant to contemplate given the past history of our country.