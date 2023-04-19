Man gets life term for killing employer’s father for denying loan

A sessions court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for stabbing to death his employer’s father for refusing an advance loan.

Abdul Shakoor Bhatti was found guilty of killing Muhammad Saleem Ansari at a workshop in Afaq Market in the Korangi area in March 2011.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Abdul Zahoor Chandio of the Model Criminal Trial Court (East) ordered the convict to pay Rs500,000 as compensation to the legal heirs of the victim. On default, he would have to undergo additional six-month imprisonment.

The judge said the convict was entitled to the benefit of Section 382-B (period of detention since arrest to be considered while awarding sentence of imprisonment) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). He was remanded back to the prison to serve out the sentence. The judge observed that the prosecution successfully proved its case against the accused beyond the shadow of doubt.

According to the prosecution, on March 4, 2011, the accused came to the workshop and asked his employer, Raheel Saleem, who is also the complainant in the case, for an advance loan of Rs15,000 to Rs20,000. Upon refusal, the accused abused and threatened to kill him and left the premises. He returned next day with a knife and attacked Raheel’s father, Muhammad Saleem. The victim suffered multiple injuries and died on way to hospital.

An FIR was lodged under Section 302 (murder) of the PPC at the Awami Colony police station.