Let Karachiites manage their own civic institutions: Siddiqui

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said Karachi cannot afford “the policy of deliberately reducing its population” as its people need equal opportunities and rights.

Talking to media representatives on Tuesday, he said that whenever the MQM-P came into power, it would make it easier for everyone to acquire knowledge by imposing an educational emergency.

The gas shortage crisis was affecting the industry and it would jam the economic wheel further, Siddiqui said, adding that to solve public problems, the management of civic institutions should be given to the people of Karachi.

He said his party had not given up public service in any kind of situations for the last 40 years. The party believed in politics without any discrimination and had spread the scope of service across the country, he added.