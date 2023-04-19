Two die, six injured as bus overturns on highway

Two people were killed and six others, including women, wounded as a passenger bus turned upside down near Bhola Khan Hotel on the Super Highway in Karachi on Tuesday.

Police and rescue teams reached the scene after getting information about the accident and transported the casualties to the Frontier Works Organisation’s (FWO) trauma centre.

The deceased persons were identified as 23-year-old Alina and 30-year-old Mehtab, Edhi officials said.

According to the Edhi spokesperson, the condition of the injured people was reported critical. They were named as five-year-old Mehmood, seven-year-old Ayan, seven-year-old Khursheed, Babra, 26, Tahir, 22, and eight-year-old Zahid.

Fake army officer

The District West police arrested on Tuesday a fraudster posing as an army major.

Taimur Ali, son of Abdul Aziz, was arrested after he falsely introduced himself as an army major during snap checking on a road, said the police spokesperson.