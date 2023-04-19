Suspects in police uniform rob Turkish citizen

Two robbers wearing police uniforms looted cash from a Turkish citizen in Karachi on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Kakar Hotel in Saddar within the limits of the Preedy police station, where the suspects sitting in a Toyota Corolla car intercepted the Turkish national while he was bringing money from a money exchange company’s outlet, and snatched the amount.

The Turkish citizen reported the incident at the Preedy police station. The police registered an FIR and initiated an investigation.

The complainant said in the FIR that he, along with his driver, was returning after changing money at the outlet when the suspects in a car wearing police uniforms intercepted his car at Kakar Hotel. He said the two started misbehaving with him, looted Rs1.1 million and Turkish lira 2,200 from him and escaped.

“They took a beg from me carrying Rs1.1m and Turkish Lira 2,200 for the checking purpose and later escaped with the beg,” he said.

The complainant said he had been working as a mechanical manager at a company in DHA for two years.