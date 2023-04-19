Gold prices up Rs300/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs300 per tola in the local market on Tuesday.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates reached to Rs217,400 per tola.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold also rose by Rs257 to Rs186,385.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $3 to $2,005 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,530 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram silver rates also stood the same at Rs2,170. Jewellers said gold prices in the local market still remained lower by Rs5,000 per tola compared with the Dubai gold market rates.