Consumers’ non-resistance

LAHORE: Globally nations rise against hikes in prices if they think that the hikes are unjust. Often they succeed in bringing down the rates but not so in Pakistan where prices continue to rise without any resistance from the consumers.

Consumer resistance against price hikes has been observed during various periods, including the Great Depression of the 1930s, the oil crisis of the 1970s, and the recent global recession of 2008. Price hikes have often led to consumer backlash, boycotts, protests, and other forms of resistance. This has not happened in our country probably because of the absence of any effective consumer protection forums in the country.

In fact, the Pakistani industries operate as cartels to ensure high prices even when supplies are high so they can further hike the rates when there are shortages. Hoarders of agricultural commodities also release these commodities in a way that ensures higher prices round the year.

When the industrialists buy inputs from local farmers they try various ways to suppress the prices. In the case of cotton for instance they continue importing the cotton and delaying local purchases to soften the prices.

Sugar mills delay the start of crushing season beyond the permissible limit and take it to December which results in lessening of water content in the crop and increasing the percentage of sugar. Elsewhere, in the world protesting consumers force the softening of rates.

In India for instance it was the Indian government that launched the “Fair Price Shop” campaign to provide essential commodities to the public at a fair price. The campaign succeeded in regulating the market and bringing down the prices of essential commodities.

In Pakistan we also have Utility Stores established for the same purpose. If someone procures the items intelligently and transparently it could result in huge discounts of all commodities not available even to the largest grocery chains. The Utility Stores Corporation operates over 4,800 stores and can bring about stability in the prices without any government subsidy.

The Indian public also launched a “Bring Back Our Money” campaign in response to the government’s failure to control inflation. The campaign was successful in forcing the government to take measures to control inflation.

The “Boykott-Coca-Cola” campaign in the 1980s, was launched in Germany to protest against the company’s marketing practices. The campaign succeeded in forcing Coca-Cola to reduce its prices. The “Kampf dem Teuro” campaign was launched in 2003 by Germans to protest against the high prices of food and other essential commodities. The campaign succeeded in forcing the government to take measures to control prices.

In September 2000, British farmers and truck drivers in the UK staged a protest against the high prices of fuel. The protest was successful in forcing the government to reduce fuel duty.

In 2014, the “Tesco Price War” campaign was launched by consumers in the UK against high prices at supermarkets. The campaign was successful in forcing Tesco, the country’s largest supermarket chain, to reduce its prices.

In the 1970s, consumers in the US launched a campaign against Nestle’s marketing practices. The campaign succeeded in forcing the company to change its practices and reduce its prices.

In recent years, consumers in the US have launched a campaign against high prices at supermarkets. The campaign has been successful in forcing supermarket chains to reduce their prices and engage in “price wars”.

The list goes on, but such campaigns are missing in our country. We see fruits and vegetables rotten and thrown away instead of being sold at reasonable rates when fresh.