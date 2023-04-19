Experts urge targeted investments for power security

ISLAMABAD: Digitisation is the future and it must be tailored toward addressing the lack of electricity transmission infrastructure to ensure price affordability and accessibility to consumers, a moot was told on Tuesday.

Targeted investments and digital transformation must go hand-in-hand with effective resource management, thoughtful policy development, governance reforms as well as innovation in system planning, highlighted experts during a hybrid seminar on “Powering Progress: Investments and Digitization to Overcome Pakistan’s Power Sector Challenges,” held at the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Islamabad.

The session, chaired by Ashfaq Mahmood, former federal secretary, water and power, was addressed as speakers by Khalid Rahman, chairman IPS, Mirza Hamid Hassan, chairman, IPS’ steering committee for energy, water and climate change and former federal secretary, water and power, Mazhar Iqbal Ranjha, registrar, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), Sadia Dada, CMCO, K-Electric, Salahuddin Rifai, former GM NTDC, and eminent energy experts associated with IPS including Asad Mehmood, Ahmed Ammar Yasser, and Ameena Sohail.

“Energy dependency is a major issue and Pakistan needs to escape the vicious cycle through out-of-the-box thinking and win-win solutions at policy and practice level,” said Khalid Rahman in his opening remarks.

Sadia Dada was of the view that the power sector must be focused on overcoming the energy trilemma revolving around the availability, accessibility, and affordability of electricity. “For that, power industry must integrate new solutions and ensure targeted investments,” she said.

While drawing on the modelling of the power system undertaken by K-Electric (KE), she said, “Since privatisation the company has made a targeted investment of 474 billion rupees – six times more than its profit – across its value chain that has resulted in doubling its customer base from 1.8 million to 3.4 million, increasing its energy supplies from 2,200 MW to 3,380 MW, and reducing its transmission and distribution (T&D) losses from 34.2 percent to 15.3 percent which surpasses the target set by NEPRA for the year.”

Dada further added that keeping in view the rising power demand in its serving territory, K-Electric plans to invest additional Rs484 billion for the next seven years, which would add 2,172MW in its generation capacity, including 1,182MW of renewables.

Salahuddin Rifai highlighted that technology and digitisation ideas had often been wrongly tackled by the power sector. “Consequently, all the costs and expenses are borne by consumers, making the affordability goal futile.”