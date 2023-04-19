Power firms ignore govt call to utilise locally produced furnace oil

KARACHI: Domestically produced stocks of furnace oil (FO) in the country have surpassed 480,000 tonnes, as power generation companies remain hesitant to utilise them, despite government instructions to reduce reliance on imported fuel by using the domestic stockpile, industry officials said on Tuesday.

Last week, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir announced that instead of importing furnace oil, the locally produced furnace oil would be utilised for power generation to save precious foreign exchange.

However, despite the passage of one week, the collection of furnace oil from local refineries has not started with stocks piling up to the highest level.

Out of the total 480,000 MT, the oil marketing companies hold 34 percent of the stocks, power sector 33 percent and refineries have 33 percent of the stocks with them. All the refineries have reported accumulation of the fuel oil, as all have been struggling to dispose of this huge stock.

The accumulation of stocks has also been piling up hardships in the refineries, as space for storing other petroleum products has shrunk drastically due to this massive stock of FO.

“OMCs are not lifting FO from refineries as they have not received any order from power plant to utilise the locally produced FO for power consumption so far,” sources in the sector revealed while commenting on the power minister’s statement from last week.

The minister had asked to utilise local FO for electricity production in the remaining months of this financial year. Sources said that this was just a statement so far and there were no chances in sight that this would be implemented any time soon.

The stock position of FO in the country showed that Pak Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) – the largest refinery – has more than 60,000 MT of FO stocks, whereas National Refinery Limited (NRL) has more than 30,000 MT of FO. Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) has over 50,000 MT of FO stock, Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) has more than 10,000 MT of FO and Cnergyico has over 2,000 MT of FO stocks.

On the other hand, during the week, around 9,000 MT of FO was consumed in the country and its daily consumption averaged around 1,300 MT.

Among the power producers, only K-Electric (KE) utilised around 200 MT of FO during the week. Sources in the sector said that FO stocks started accumulating before the start of last winter and kept increasing when electricity demand dropped in the country.

The government was also not able to bring down these stocks despite the attempts made by one refinery to export the fuel and reduce its price for local consumption.