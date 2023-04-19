Nepra bars Discos from imposing Rs6.385bn additional charges

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has barred state-run power distribution companies (Discos) from passing on a burden of Rs6.385 billion to consumers through their April bills.

The regulator cited "underutilization of efficient power plants" and "system constraints," including the inability to lay transmission lines to evacuate power from Thar plants in Sindh, as the reasons for the accumulation in February 2023.

The authority’s decision provides relief for customers who would have otherwise borne the brunt of the inefficiencies. Discos had pleaded with the power regulator to allow that amount in the form of Rs0.85/unit additional collection on account of monthly fuel charges adjustments (FCA) for February 2022.

NEPRA held a public hearing on March 30 on that petition, and on Tuesday it released its final decision where instead of an additional collection, the authority asked the discos to refund an average of Rs0.0006/unit to their clients in April bills.

The adjustment shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic consumers consuming up-to 300 units, electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS) and agriculture consumers of all the XWDISCOs. It is hereby clarified that negative adjustment on account of monthly FCA is also applicable to the domestic consumers having Time of Use (ToU) meters irrespective of their consumption level.

Member NEPRA Rafique Ahmed Shaikh in another additional note said that NTDC [National Transmission and Despatch Company] was expected to complete the dedicated transmission line for Shanghai Electric Company Limited — Thar Coal Block-I in July 2022, however, due to various reasons it was unable to complete the line and subsequently, the energy from Thar coal projects is being curtailed.

The curtailment of energy has led to the underutilization of the available economical coal generation. It is added that the full potential of Thar Coal-based energy projects cannot be realised unless the transmission system constraints in the Thar region are not resolved.

Currently, the installed capacity in Thar is 2,640MW (dependable capacity is 2,450MW), whereas, the existing transmission line for power evacuation from Thar has a transmission capacity of only 1,500MW. The inadequate transmission capacity has led to the curtailment of around 850MW per hour from the economical energy projects and caused the loss of billions of rupees and the phenomenon may continue unless the transmission line is completed. Such constraints in the transmission system is the failure of the relevant entities in performing their core functions. The three most RLNG power plants in Pakistan power sector are the Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power Plant (QATPL), two power plants of National Power Parks Management Company Limited at Haveli Bahadur Shah (HBS) and Baloki; the efficiency of those power plants is above 61 percent. The utilisation factors of the three most efficient RLNG power plants were; QATPL at around (50.56 percent), HBS at around (62.98 percent) and Baloki at around (57.01 percent) during the month of February 2023.

It is noted that the accumulated claim by the power plants against part load operation during the above month is Rs3.093 billion. The full utilisation of the power plants could minimize the load shedding on one hand while on the other hand, it could help avoid part load charges of Rs3.093 billion.

According to the data submitted by NPCC, the power sector's average allocation of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) was 250 MMCFD on February 15, 2023, against a demand of 400 MMCFD. It resulted in an indicative financial impact of Rs170.61 million during that month. Efforts should be made to improve the RLNG supply chain to fully utilise the most efficient RLNG power plants and avoid part load adjustment charges, Sheikh said.

He noted that the utilisation factor of power plants at Central Power Generation Company Limited (CPGCL), including the newly commissioned Guddu 747 machine, remained very low despite the availability of dedicated cheaper gas. The forced outage of unit 16 (248 MW) of Guddu 747 and the Guddu old units, namely unit 6, 10, 11, 12 & 13 (580 MW), resulted in financial losses due to the operation of costlier power plants.

In February 2023, it was observed that the system operator had curtailed the drawl of energy from efficient power plants due to various reasons. The financial impact of these deviations was also noted. They include the Thar transmission line issue that resulted in a loss of Rs5.069 billion, and Rs468 million was lost due to RLNG contracts. A permanent fault on Guddu-Shikarpur CCT from January 30 to February 9, 2023 led to a loss of Rs848 million and deviation from Economic Merit Order (EMO) caused a loss of Rs1.08 million in February.

The amount makes up Rs6.385 million and the authority provisionally withheld it from the FCA claim for the month of February 2023, till the time National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) provides complete justification to the satisfaction of the Authority.

Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi in an additional note said, “l am of the considered view that utilization of each plant [efficient RLNG-based plants of Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power Plant (QATPL), Haveli Bahadur Shah (HBS) and Baloki (HBS) and Balloki] needs to be seen on hourly basis, keeping in view the Grid System stability as per the varying demand patterns, scheduled! forced outages of the plants, fuel availability, grid code requirements etc.

He further said that the financial impact due to "underutilisation of efficient power plants" and "system constraints" was being deducted from day one in the monthly FCA determination. As mentioned at para 18 of the instant decision, an amount of around Rs6,386 million has been deducted for the month of Feb. 23 and up-till Feb. 2023, a total amount of over Rs31 billion has been withheld under above two heads.

It is pertinent to mention that deduction of Rs6,386 million made during Feb. 23, includes Rs. 5,069 million on account of inadequate transmission capacity leading to curtailment of Thar coal-based energy projects.

The impact due to the RLNG shortage had not been deducted as procurement and allocation of RLNG is made by the Petroleum division keeping in view its sectorial priorities.