Friendly nations’ support bolsters stocks to green close

Stocks closed in green on Tuesday as investors eyed a staff-level agreement with the IMF soon, after affirmations of support from friendly countries, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed higher by 201.38 points or 0.50 percent to 40,448.05 points against 40,246.67 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 40,483.26 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 40,220.03 points.

“Stocks closed bullish in the earnings season rally at PSX on rupee recovery amid affirmations on bilateral support from friendly countries for IMF bailout,” Ahsan Mehanti, analyst at Arif Habib Corp said.

A key factor in the positive closing was the cement sector's strong financial results and the likelihood that a staff level agreement would be approved by the International Monetary Fund - IMF in the current month, he added.

However, mid-session pressure remained on surging internet rates and large scale manufacturing growth contracting by 11.6 percent year-on-year in Feb’23.

KSE-30 index also increased by 88.05 points or 0.59 percent to 15,080.43 points compared with 14,992.38 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares dropped by 27 million shares to 67.536 million shares from 94.781 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs2.275 billion from Rs3.056 billion. Market capital rose to Rs6.136 trillion from Rs6.118 trillion. Out of 306 companies active in the session, 156 closed in green, 130 in red and 20 remained unchanged.

Ali Najib, analyst at Topline Securities, said it was a slightly positive day for Pakistan equities.

“The KSE100 index mostly remained in the green zone and eventually settled at 40,448 (+201 points; up 0.50 percent) for the day. During trading hours, ENGRO, UBL, BAHL, HUBC & HBL added 145 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, LUCK, MUREB and MTL witnessed some profit taking as they lost 23 points collectively, today.”

The highest increase was recorded in Nestle PakistanXD shares, which rose by Rs100 to Rs5,350 per share, followed by Sapphire Fiber, which increased by Rs71.75 to Rs1,040.63 per share. A significant decline was noted in Unilever Foods, which fell by Rs246 to Rs18,054 per share, followed by Khyber Textile, which decreased by Rs51.75 to Rs638.25 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said a positive session was recorded at the PSX on Tuesday.

“The market opened in the green and continued to trade in the same zone, with the index reaching an intraday high of 237.62 points, as investors remained hopeful for the release of the extended tranche of the IMF's Extended Fund Facility,” it reported. “Investor activity increased marginally while volumes across the board increased slightly, with 3rd tier companies topping the volume board.”

Sectors contributing to the performance included fertiliser (+87.0 points), commercial banks (+69.7 points), power generation and distribution (+22.4 points), textile composite (+11.4 points), and technology and communication (+10.6 points).

K-Electric Ltd. remained the volume leader with 3.534 million shares which closed lower by two paisas to Rs1.98 per share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 3.323 million shares, which closed flat at Rs1.16 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Hascol Petrol, Agha Steel Ind., Data Textile, Maple Leaf, Descon Oxychem, Pak Petroleum, Telecard Limited and Lotte ChemicalXD.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 14.198 million shares from 17.486 million shares.