PSMC posts record high loss of Rs12.9bn in Q1 2023

KARACHI: Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited (PSMC) has reported a significant quarterly loss of Rs12.9 billion for the first three months of 2023, marking its highest-ever recorded loss to date.

The sharp decline in sales, coupled with the elevated finance cost, were the key contributing factors behind the dismal financial performance of the car manufacturing firm during the period under review.

This loss is in stark contrast to the same period last year, where PSMC had posted a loss of Rs460.227 million.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the PSMC also reported a decline 54 percent in revenue to Rs21.839 billion compared to the Rs47.736 billion recorded in the same period last year. The decline in revenue was also significant on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, with a 64 percent decrease. This was largely due to a 74 percent YoY and 70 percent QoQ fall in unit sales of the company.

Loss per share (LPS) came in at Rs156.94/share, compared with LPS of Rs5.59/share in the same quarter last year.

The company also skipped any payout for this period.

Brokerage Topline Securties said the result came below industry expectations due to higher than expected finance cost.

"Finance cost, which includes exchange loss, markup on late delivery, and demurage and detention charges up 12x YoY and 3x QoQ to Rs12.8bn in 1Q2023," the brokerage said in a market note.

"To recall along with 4Q2022 result, company informed that post year end rupee devaluation against dollar has resulted in unrealized loss of Rs9 billion which will impact 2023 result."

The rupee has depreciated by over 20 percent against the dollar during the time, while inflation averaged at over 31 perecnt during the same period.

The brokerage report said gross margins for 1Q2023 arrived at 9.1 percent slightly lower than the previous quarter’s of 9.8 percent despite hike in car prices.

“The automaker’s distribution and marketing expenses were up 20% YoY while falling 18 percent QoQ to Rs878 million “in line with decline in volumetric sales and higher inflation,” it added.

Pakistan’s car assemblers frequently shutdown their plants due to unavailability of raw material amid import restrictions and exchange rate volatility.

The government last year restricted imports in the face of fast depleting foreign reserves, a declining currency and a widening current account deficit.

The move has had a cascading effect on industries that rely on imports to complete finished goods as they say the central bank has delayed the clearance of letters of credit with banks facing a shortage of dollars, affecting their ability to import materials.

The overall sales of cars, light commercial vehicle, jeeps and pickups fell 47 percent to 109,466 units during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (FY2022-23) from 205,452 units in the same period of fy2012-22.

PTCL Group posts net loss of Rs5.7 billion in Jan-March

PTCL Group on Tuesday posted a net loss of Rs5.7 billion for the first quarter of 2023, blaming economic uncertainty in the country, rupee-dollar parity, and higher interest rates.

In a consolidated results report filed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the group showed more than 250 percent higher loss in the Q1 of 2023, as compared to the same period last year. In January-March 2022, the group had witness a loss of Rs1.5 billion.

“The adverse effects of macroeconomic challenges that emerged in the year 2022 continued to affect businesses in 2023 as well. With continuing increase in the energy and fuel tariffs, telecom operators are faced with significant challenges to provide quality services to their consumers at an affordable price point,” PTCL said in a statement.

The profitability was, among other factors, particularly affected by the significant bout of devaluation as the group had unhedged forex liabilities, it added.

The statement continued that Pakistan’s balance of payment issues and restrictions imposed by the State Bank of Pakistan on LC opening had impacted the network roll-out timelines of the operators and also resulted in a significant devaluation of PKR against foreign currencies.

“This deteriorating rupee-dollar parity, rising interest rates, and additional taxes on telecom operators, over and above the normal corporate tax, have severely affected the profitability.

To mitigate the effects of these challenging issues, policy intervention by the government is required to provide much needed relief to the sector,” it suggested.

The group, however, achieved a 23.2 percent growth in its revenue to reach Rs43.2 billion, compared to the same period of last year.

“This substantial growth in revenue is primarily attributable to strong performance in the fixed broadband, mobile data, business solutions, and banking services.”

In the unconsolidated results, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) company posted a revenue of Rs22.95 billion for the quarter, 17.1 percent higher than Q1 2022, mainly driven by growth in carrier and wholesale and broadband segments.

The company posted an operating profit of Rs1.5 billion with a 54.7 percent growth over last year and a net profit of Rs5.5 billion for the quarter.

“Increase in non-operating income, due to translation gain on the company’s forex denominated receivables, dividend income from a subsidiary and gain on disposal of obsolete assets due to upgrade and fiberization of network, played a significant role in achieving 187.2 percent increase in the company's net profit as compared to same period of last year,” it said.

The company’s fixed broadband business achieved 17.4 percent growth in revenue year-on-year, which is primarily attributable to a two-fold increase in Flash Fiber’s revenue and subscribers over comparative quarter. IPTV segment also showed a 6.2 percent revenue growth year on year. Voice and wireless revenue streams have seen a decline due to continued conversion of customers to OTT services and tough competition from cellular operators.

Ufone recorded 20.0 percent YoY increase in its revenue. It recently gained a momentous milestone of achieving 24 million subscribers resulting in a 0.4 percentage point increase in market share.

Network modernisation activities, carried out in the first quarter of 2023, had resulted in better customer experience for Ufone subscribers, the company said.

“With this improved customer experience, growth in engagement acquisition numbers and better data speeds, Ufone has achieved the 2nd highest customer net adds in the industry during the first quarter.”

PTCL’s enterprise business grew by 12.1 percent as compared to the last year, while carrier and wholesale business continued its growth momentum and achieved 36.9 percent overall revenue growth. International voice revenue increased by 22.7 percent as compared to the last year. Despite the slowdown of economic activity, overall business solutions revenue witnessed a growth of 27.2 percent on year-on-year basis.